Crawford to Present During the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company (www.crawco.com) (NYSE:CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, today announced that Crawford CEO Rohit Verma and Chief Financial Officer, W. Bruce Swain, will present during the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EST.



Interested investors and other parties may watch a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by going to https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/crd.a/2288880. An online replay and presentation materials will also be available after the webcast on Crawford’s investor website.