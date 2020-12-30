Safe-T Group Recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in December 2020 Report Titled, ‘SASE Will Improve Your Distributed Security Everywhere’

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s December 2020 report titled, “SASE Will Improve Your Distributed Security Everywhere.” 1

This recognition from Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, follows a June 2020 announcement , in which Safe-T was named a Representative Vendor of Stand-Alone ZTNA.

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is a new enterprise networking technology category introduced by Gartner in the August 2019 report “The Future of Network Security in the Cloud“. SASE converges the functions of network and security point solutions into a unified, global cloud-native service. It is an architectural transformation of enterprise networking and security that enables information technology (IT) to provide a holistic, agile and adaptable service to the digital business. What makes SASE unique is its transformational impact across multiple IT domains converging of wide area networking (WAN) and network security services into a single, cloud-delivered service model, allowing organizations to shift towards a more dynamic and adaptive network.

According to Gartner, “SASE is as an emerging architecture combining comprehensive WAN capabilities with comprehensive network security functions (such as SWG, CASB, FWaaS and ZTNA) to support the dynamic secure access needs of digital enterprises. ZTNA is a capability that — irrespective of whether it operates as an endpoint or service-initiated model, or whether it is deployed as a stand-alone appliance or is consumed as a service — is always ingress SASE. It provides strictly controlled access to internal systems and applications.”

Safe-T ZoneZero is the leading ZTNA solution in the market today, and it is the only ZTNA solution that unifies all access use cases, supporting VPN users, non-VPN users and internal users alike. With ZoneZero, organizations can support all access scenarios:

All user types – people (managed or unmanaged), applications, APIs and connected devices

– people (managed or unmanaged), applications, APIs and connected devices All user locations – external or internal

– external or internal All application types – new or legacy

– new or legacy All application locations – cloud or on-premises

Safe-T’s ZoneZero offers secure, transparent and controlled access for all types of entities—whether they are people, applications or connected devices—to any internal application, service, and data (HTTP/S, SMTP, SFTP, SSH, APIs, RDP, SMB, thick applications, etc.). By leveraging Safe-T’s patented reverse-access (outbound) technology, ZoneZero can eliminate the need to open incoming ports in the corporate firewall.