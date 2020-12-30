 

BioCardia Issued New U.S. Patent for Technology that Enhances Control for Cardiac Therapies

Technology Anticipated to Impact Cardiac Biologic Therapies, Cardiac Arrhythmia, and Structural Heart Procedures

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA] a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No: 10,874, 831 for “Devices and Methods for Accessing the Vasculature of a Patient” that further protects the Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System and enhances its cell therapy delivery capabilities.

This patent covers a steerable design intended to provide uniform bending rigidity in all orientations. This uniform bending rigidity is expected to significant enhance physician control in tortuous anatomy. The patented technology is incorporated in the Company’s recently approved Morph DNA and AVANCE steerable catheter offerings. The advances also are expected to strengthen the Company’s clinical stage biotherapeutic programs in heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. 

“We continue to believe that delivery is critically important to successful biotherapeutic treatment. You can have a promising cell therapy, but if sub-par delivery doesn’t facilitate biologic retention by the heart or has a poor safety profile, it can cause a therapy to fail,” said BioCardia CEO Peter Altman, Ph.D. “At BioCardia, we have always recognized the important role delivery plays in the overall success of our therapeutics and in their promise to improve the lives of millions of patients with heart disease. This additional patent protection for technology to enhance physician control for all steerable catheter systems, is anticipated to have value and impact beyond the scope of our biotherapeutic programs, initially through our Avance product offering.”

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular and respiratory disease. CardiAMP autologous and Neurokinin-1 Receptor Positive allogenic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms in clinical development. The Company's products include the Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System and its steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix system and clinical support for their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia and acute myocardial infarction. For more information, visit www.BioCardia.com.

Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the impact of our catheter technologies on procedural control and safety as well as the likelihood of success and the value of our clinical cell therapy programs.

We may use terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our view as of the time such statement is made and are not guarantees of future performance or developments. You are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, regulatory approvals, unexpected expenditures, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue BioCardia’s business and product development plans and overall market conditions. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this presentation will prove to be accurate.  Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in our documents filed with the SEC, including our recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly any statements under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” Therein.” BioCardia expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

