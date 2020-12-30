 

REPEAT - Global Care Capital Announces LOI for Acquisition of ASIC Power Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE:HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent dated December 29th, 2020 (the “LOI”), which sets out the basic terms and conditions for the acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of ASIC Power Company (“ASIC”), the first cryptocurrency company combining state of the art ASIC chips with royalty streaming contracts, in exchange for securities of Global Care (the “Transaction”).

The Company and ASIC have entered into the LOI, which sets out certain terms and conditions pursuant to which the proposed Transaction will be completed. The terms outlined in the LOI are subject to the parties successfully entering into a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) in respect of the Transaction on or before January 31st, 2021 or such other date as the Company and ASIC may mutually agree. The material terms of the Transaction are as follows:

  • In consideration for the Transaction, Global Care will issue an aggregate of 100,000,000 common shares of Global Care (the “Consideration Shares”) to ASIC shareholders at a deemed price of $0.095 per Consideration Share.
  • There is no hold period for the Consideration Shares pursuant to applicable securities laws.

The Transaction is an arms-length transaction and no change in management, or the Board of Directors of Global Care is being contemplated at this time. The LOI also contemplates other material conditions precedent to the closing of the Transaction, including the completion of due diligence, compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements and receipt of all necessary regulatory, corporate, third-party, board and shareholder approvals being obtained, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed, or at all.

