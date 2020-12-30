 

Assure Holdings Announces Early Final Payment of Neuro-Pro Monitoring Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 14:30  |  54   |   |   

DENVER, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), is pleased to announce that upon paying US$3,171,540 on December 24, 2020, it has made the final payment in connection with the previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of all of the assets of Neuro-Pro Monitoring (“Neuro-Pro”). The early payment of the balance of the purchase price resulted in a reduced cost to Assure of US$170,000. Accordingly, the total purchase price paid in connection with the Acquisition was US$7,529,231.

“As anticipated, Neuro-Pro has strengthened and diversified our revenue stream, substantially increased our scale in terms of number of procedures and was immediately accretive to Assure’s earnings and cash flow in 2020,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “In addition, we further developed important relationships that Neuro-Pro originated with some of the most prestigious spine surgeons in the Dallas Ft. Worth area. These introductions have accelerated our expansion in Texas and drove the initiation of clinical research projects that will highlight the value Assure provides for IONM-related efficacy, safety, cost saving and improving patient outcomes. We believe our enhanced scale and data-driven studies will help accelerate the negotiation of new in-network contracts with insurance companies.”

Farlinger added, “The final terms of the Acquisition were highly favorable from a cost of capital perspective. We are pleased that Assure shareholders have benefited from an immediately accretive transaction as well as from a reduced sale price resulting from our early payment discount.”

Farlinger concluded, “Given current dynamics in the IONM industry, we anticipate opportunities for additional M&A on favorable terms for Assure.”

Jason Papes, Neuro-Pro’s principal said, “With the scale, resources and expertise that Assure provides, we have taken advantage of opportunities to expand in Texas. In addition, the integration process was smooth, and we have benefitted from continuing education and progressive training for our clinical team that aligns with our principles, ensures advanced patient care and supports our future development plans.”

Seite 1 von 3


Assure Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Assure Holdings Announces Early Final Payment of Neuro-Pro Monitoring Acquisition DENVER, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), is pleased to announce that upon paying US$3,171,540 on December …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year
Gold Plus Mining Acquires Strategic Mineral Claims Contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s “Lawyers” ...
Immutep Secures United States Patent For Eftilagimod Alpha In Combination With A PD-1 Pathway ...(1) 
MicroVision Announces $13 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Assure Holdings Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
07.12.20
Assure Holdings Appoints John Price as Vice President of Finance
04.12.20
Preston Parsons Announces Investment in Assure Holdings and Files Related Early Warning Report
02.12.20
Assure Holdings Announces Closing of US$10.5 Million Institutional Investor Private Placement
30.11.20
Assure Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
30.11.20
Assure Holdings Enters Into Commitments To Receive Approximately US$10 Million From Institutional Investors