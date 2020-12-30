Meten EdtechX Launched Pre-Sale Korean and Spanish Courses on Likeshuo Platform
SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”)
service provider in China, today announced that it has officially launched pre-sale Korean and Spanish courses on its online platform "Likeshuo" on December 23, 2020, further implementing the
Company’s growth strategy of diversified minority languages. The Company reserves the copyright of the Korean and Spanish courses listed on "Likeshuo" and operates them independently.
In the beginning of 2020, "Likeshuo" teamed up with the Japanese education brand Jtalk to launch an online Japanese training brand, Jtalk Likeshuo Online, officially entering the minority language training market. Relying on high-quality teacher resources and the official Japanese teacher training system, “Likeshuo” succeeded in cooperating with well-known Japanese companies in respect of staff language training.
The PRC government promulgated the "Ministry of Education Regulations for the Enrollment of Regular Higher Education Institutions” in 2020, which included minor languages in the college entrance examination. Capitalizing on this opportunity, Meten EdtechX will accelerate the deployment of “Likeshuo” in the minority language training market. The Company expects to gradually roll out its German, French, Portuguese and Russian courses in 2021 and aims to take the leading position in the minority language training market with a well-developed training platform.
About Meten EdtechX
Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.
0 Kommentare