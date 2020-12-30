Meten EdtechX Launched Pre-Sale Korean and Spanish Courses on Likeshuo Platform

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced that it has officially launched pre-sale Korean and Spanish courses on its online platform "Likeshuo" on December 23, 2020, further implementing the Company’s growth strategy of diversified minority languages. The Company reserves the copyright of the Korean and Spanish courses listed on "Likeshuo" and operates them independently.



In the beginning of 2020, "Likeshuo" teamed up with the Japanese education brand Jtalk to launch an online Japanese training brand, Jtalk Likeshuo Online, officially entering the minority language training market. Relying on high-quality teacher resources and the official Japanese teacher training system, “Likeshuo” succeeded in cooperating with well-known Japanese companies in respect of staff language training.