 

Sonasoft 2020 Year in Review

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 14:30  |  88   |   |   

SAN JOSE, CA, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT), a best-of-breed autonomous AI platform, closes out 2020 with new partnerships, expanded C-suite management, revamped engineering and data science teams, and exciting IP. While COVID has been a challenging year for many companies, Sonasoft has weathered the storm and is in a great position for 2021. 2020 saw Sonasoft complete its switch to an AI-first company, completing a strategy that began in 2018.

A focus on AI

Since 2018, Sonasoft has shifted entirely to focus on delivering AI solutions for customers. Sonasoft’s Unified AI platform, NuGene, lies at the heart of this strategy. NuGene simplifies how developers and data scientists build and deploy AI bots. The Sonasoft ‘bot factory’ streamlines the process of creating and deploying AI models. This starts with defining the problem and gathering the data, then it uses its own AI engine to build a robust model. Finally, it simplifies the process of deploying the model in production. This allows companies to benefit from AI without needing to employ large teams of data scientists. Uniquely, NuGene is capable of dealing with extremely rich and diverse datasets without the need to simplify the raw data. This means the resulting AI models are far more robust against bias.

Key investment in AI Engineering

Central to Sonasoft’s success has been its focus on AI engineering. According to Gartner:

“Developing a disciplined AI engineering process is key. AI engineering incorporates elements of DataOps, ModelOps and DevOps, and makes AI a part of the mainstream DevOps process, rather than a set of specialized and isolated projects.”

In Q4 of 2020, Sonasoft hired veteran ML engineers and data scientists. This allowed a focus on taking NuGene from MVP to a fully-fledged product.

The Head of Engineering is Max Lee, who has an extensive background in creating hardware and AI solutions for chatbots, signal processing, and computer vision. He epitomizes the way the whole engineering team works. He is able to solve problems by applying his multi-disciplinary knowledge that spans mathematics, science, engineering, and ethics.

The Head of Data Science is Caroline Zaborowski. She brings years of experience applying data science to solve complex problems in the online gambling industry. Prior to that, she completed a Ph.D. in Astrophysics at the University of Oxford. She ensures Sonasoft applies rigorous standards of data science, which has allowed NuGene’s performance to improve significantly.

Seite 1 von 4
Sonasoft Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonasoft 2020 Year in Review SAN JOSE, CA, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT), a best-of-breed autonomous AI platform, closes out 2020 with new partnerships, expanded C-suite management, revamped engineering and data science …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year
Gold Plus Mining Acquires Strategic Mineral Claims Contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s “Lawyers” ...
Immutep Secures United States Patent For Eftilagimod Alpha In Combination With A PD-1 Pathway ...(1) 
MicroVision Announces $13 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...