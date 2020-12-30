Sonasoft 2020 Year in Review

SAN JOSE, CA, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sonasoft Corp. ( OTCQB: SSFT ), a best-of-breed autonomous AI platform, closes out 2020 with new partnerships, expanded C-suite management, revamped engineering and data science teams, and exciting IP. While COVID has been a challenging year for many companies, Sonasoft has weathered the storm and is in a great position for 2021. 2020 saw Sonasoft complete its switch to an AI-first company, completing a strategy that began in 2018.

Since 2018, Sonasoft has shifted entirely to focus on delivering AI solutions for customers. Sonasoft’s Unified AI platform, NuGene, lies at the heart of this strategy. NuGene simplifies how developers and data scientists build and deploy AI bots. The Sonasoft ‘bot factory’ streamlines the process of creating and deploying AI models. This starts with defining the problem and gathering the data, then it uses its own AI engine to build a robust model. Finally, it simplifies the process of deploying the model in production. This allows companies to benefit from AI without needing to employ large teams of data scientists. Uniquely, NuGene is capable of dealing with extremely rich and diverse datasets without the need to simplify the raw data. This means the resulting AI models are far more robust against bias.

Key investment in AI Engineering

Central to Sonasoft’s success has been its focus on AI engineering. According to Gartner:

“Developing a disciplined AI engineering process is key. AI engineering incorporates elements of DataOps, ModelOps and DevOps, and makes AI a part of the mainstream DevOps process, rather than a set of specialized and isolated projects.”

In Q4 of 2020, Sonasoft hired veteran ML engineers and data scientists. This allowed a focus on taking NuGene from MVP to a fully-fledged product.

The Head of Engineering is Max Lee, who has an extensive background in creating hardware and AI solutions for chatbots, signal processing, and computer vision. He epitomizes the way the whole engineering team works. He is able to solve problems by applying his multi-disciplinary knowledge that spans mathematics, science, engineering, and ethics.

The Head of Data Science is Caroline Zaborowski. She brings years of experience applying data science to solve complex problems in the online gambling industry. Prior to that, she completed a Ph.D. in Astrophysics at the University of Oxford. She ensures Sonasoft applies rigorous standards of data science, which has allowed NuGene’s performance to improve significantly.