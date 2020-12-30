 

NICE CEO Barak Eilam Named 2020 CEO of the Year by Calcalist

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that its CEO, Barak Eilam has been selected as CEO of the Year for 2020 by Calcalist, a leading financial newspaper in Israel.

Barak Eilam’s top ranking is the result of a prominent rating by over 80 senior executives, analysts, underwriters and investment managers in the Israeli market. Based on four key criteria, namely consideration of shareholders, performance, transparency and leadership through the COVID-19 crisis, the rating is conducted annually amongst the leading companies traded in the Israeli Stock Exchange TA-125 Index.

“I am honored to receive this award and grateful to Calcalist and the investment community for recognizing NICE’s accomplishments,” said NICE CEO, Barak Eilam. “2020 was a banner year for NICE and I am extremely proud of the relentless innovation, creativity and dedication that our 7,000 NICErs around the globe demonstrated during this unprecedented year. This “NICE Spirit” fueled our success and growth and will continue to be the driving force as we lead our customers to the cloud and accelerate their digital transformation.”

In his seven years as CEO, Mr. Eilam transformed NICE into a leader in cloud, analytics, digital and Artificial Intelligence (AI). During this time, the company’s revenue grew by 70 percent and its profitability more than doubled. NICE’s cloud transformation led by Eilam resulted in an upsurge of its cloud revenues from virtually zero to an expected $1 billion annual revenue run-rate in 2021. Under Mr. Eilam’s leadership, the company made significant acquisitions in the analytics, AI, cloud and digital domains as well as introduced ground-breaking innovations. As a result, NICE is now the undisputed leader in all its markets, is ranked #1 by all leading market analysts and grew its market cap seven-fold from $2.4 billion to over $17 billion.

“2020 was a challenging year in general, and specifically for CEOs around the globe. The COVID-19 crisis mandated leaders to adopt creative thinking and extreme agility, find immediate solutions and create the right balance between their customers, employees and shareholders in a reality of extreme uncertainty. The most successful CEOs were the ones who significantly accelerated their company's growth and identified opportunities to take excellence and innovation to the next level during this unprecedented year,” said Galit Hemi, Editor in Chief of Calcalist. “Barak Eilam's leadership reflects all that and his win as CEO of the Year for 2020 goes hand in hand with the company's strong performance and the recognition by the stock market as manifested by the 70 percent increase in NICE's share price in 2020.”

