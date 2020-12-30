Dates of periodic information disclosure of Rokiskio suris AB for the year 2021
April 7th Annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2020
Dalius Trumpa, CEO
Rokiskio suris AB informs that the operational results of the Group of Rokiskio suris AB for the year 2021 will be announced as follows:
August 31st Consolidated six month financial accountability of the Group for the year 2021
Tel.:+370 458 55200
