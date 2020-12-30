 

T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference

Business Wire
30.12.2020, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Mike Sievert, president & chief executive officer of T-Mobile US, Inc., Peter Osvaldik, executive vice president & chief financial officer, and Neville Ray, president of technology of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference.

A live webcast of the virtual event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

