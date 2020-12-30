 

American Business Bank Donates $40,000 to Local Food Banks and Homeless Shelters

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
American Business Bank donates $40,000 to five homeless shelters and food banks which will help provide meals, temporary shelter, and services to those in need living in communities throughout Greater Los Angeles, Orange County, and the Inland Empire. This donation will help feed and temporarily house over 10,000 families in Southern California.

The organizations benefiting include the Los Angeles Rescue Mission, Community Action Partnership of Orange County, Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, Watts Community Labor Action Committee, and Inland Valley Hope Partners.

Each organization provides leadership and service on the front lines every day to prevent, reduce, and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness by providing immediate and long-term solutions on behalf of individuals and families in need.

“On behalf of American Business Bank and our 200 employees, it is an honor to support these amazing organizations at a time of unprecedented need from families in our communities,” said President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Leon Blankstein.

“The immense challenges our communities face on a daily basis require increased collaborations such as these. We are truly grateful to have the support from compassionate partners such as American Business Bank,” said Gregory C. Scott, President & Chief Executive Officer, Community Action Partnership of Orange County

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has six Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona and Inland Empire in Ontario.

