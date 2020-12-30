 

VistaGen Announces Publication in CNS Spectrums Detailing Proposed Mechanism of Action of Its Investigational Neuroactive Nasal Sprays for Anxiety and Depression Disorders

Dr. Louis Monti, VistaGen’s Newly-Appointed Vice President, Translational Medicine, and Dr. Michael Liebowitz, VistaGen CNS Clinical and Regulatory Advisory Board Member, Collaborate on Review

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced today that Dr. Louis Monti, VistaGen Vice President, Translational Medicine, and Dr. Michael Liebowitz, VistaGen CNS Clinical and Regulatory Advisory Board Member, authored an article published in CNS Spectrums, a Cambridge University Press journal, on the proposed mechanism of action of the Company’s investigational neuroactive nasal sprays, PH94B and PH10, currently in development as potential rapid-onset treatments for anxiety and depression disorders, respectively.1 The publication details the proposed neural circuits mediating the mechanism of action of pherines, including PH94B and PH10, which are synthetic neuroactive steroids designed to engage nasal chemosensory receptors and produce rapid-onset anxiolytic and antidepressant effects, respectively.

PH94B and PH10, which are administered in microgram-level doses, are designed to achieve therapeutic benefits without requiring systemic uptake, potentially avoiding the side effects and safety concerns often associated with current antidepressants and anxiolytics, including benzodiazepines.

“PH94B and PH10 were discovered and developed for their specific therapeutic potential to treat anxiety and depression disorders, representing a new class of neuropharmaceuticals,” said Dr. Monti. “When current anxiolytics and antidepressants drugs are administered systemically, milligram-level doses of the drugs are often needed to achieve the desired therapeutic effects. In contrast, with the innovative pharmacology of PH94B and PH10, we believe only microgram-level doses administered intranasally onto the receptors in the nasal passage are required to achieve the desired neural activity.”

