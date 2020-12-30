Avalon GloboCare and University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) Expand Partnership and Accelerate Development of S-Layer Based Vaccines and Cellular Therapeutics

Aiming to accelerate the clinical development of S-layer nanotechnology for mucosal vaccines, hemo-filtration devices, cell-based therapies and other medical applications

Establishing state-of-the-art research facility at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) in Vienna, Austria, led by the developers and leading world experts on S-layer technology

Forming alliances with premiere biomedical research centers across Europe

Avalon’s scientific capabilities featured in December 2020 issue of Nature Biopharma Dealmakers

FREEHOLD, N.J., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) (Avalon or The Company), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announced an update on its partnership with the Institute for Synthetic Bioarchitectures at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) in Vienna, Austria. The collaboration brings together BOKU’s S-layer nanotechnology with Avalon’s expertise in biomanufacturing, cell therapy engineering, and clinical development.

Avalon plans to leverage the pioneering work of Professor Uwe B. Sleytr, a world-renowned scientist and pioneer in nanobiotechnology, who is among the foremost experts on basic and applied surface layer (“S-layer”) technology, and Professor Emeritus in the Department of Nanobiotechnology at BOKU. Professor Sleytr is also a member of Avalon’s Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board.

Applied S-layer nanotechnology enables the creation of uniform matrices of certain proteins or molecules and is based on the repetitive protein structures that make up the outer surface of microbial cells. Adding a coat of an S-layer onto solid surfaces can greatly improve the function of a therapeutic, vaccine, or device. The S-layer allows enhanced efficiency and interaction of targeted proteins and molecules for better function.

Avalon is currently utilizing S-layer technology to develop an intranasal, spray vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and also for the development of additional vaccines, targeted drug delivery, diagnostic devices and other therapeutic applications.

Avalon and BOKU are establishing a state-of-the-art research facility, the Christian Doppler Laboratory, located on the BOKU campus in Vienna, Austria, under the scientific leadership of Professor Eva-Kathrin Ehmoser, the Head of BOKU’s Institute for Synthetic Bioarchitectures and Professor Uwe Sleytr, a member of the Austrian Academy of Sciences. In connection with the new facility, Avalon and BOKU have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly apply for a matching research grant from the prestigious Christian Doppler Laboratory Foundation.