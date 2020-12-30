Kvalitena acquires a real property portfolio in Texas, USA

Kvalitena AB (publ) has entered into an agreement with Dorco International B.V. to acquire a real property portfolio comprising of 48 properties located in the state of Texas, United States of America, with a total market value of approximately USD 120 million. The acquisition is structured as a company transaction for a purchase price equal to the equity value which will be paid by setting off a receivable of Kvalitena AB (publ) against Dorco International B.V.. Closing will occur on 31 December 2020.

For further information, please contact: