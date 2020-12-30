 

NaturalShrimp, Inc. Announces Nominations for Board of Director Positions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 15:00  |  55   |   |   


Additions being made pursuant to regulations for proposed move to NASDAQ

Dallas, TX, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- NaturalShrimp, Inc., (OTCQB:SHMP), an aquaculture Company which has developed and patented the first commercially operational Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) for shrimp, announced today that it has nominated Thomas B. Pickens and Paraic J. Mulgrew, L.T.C., M.D., F.A.C.P., to sit on the Board of Directors for NaturalShrimp. These nominations will fulfill three of the four Board of Directors requirements for a majority of independent directors as required by NASDAQ. The Company intends to vote on these nominations concurrently with the proposed NASDAQ uplisting. 

Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp, commented, “The Company has been reviewing candidates for these board positions for several months. I am very happy that they have agreed to provide their expertise and business knowledge as we continue to grow the company. We expect to name the final two candidates within the next few days. We believe the investment community will be happy with their selection.”

 Thomas B. Pickens 

Mr. Pickens is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Astrotech Corporation and currently serves as the CEO/CTO of AgLAB, Inc., and Chairman of 1st Detect Corporation and CEO/Chairman of Agriculture Technology Corporation. Mr. Pickens has significant experience as an executive, founder and a board of director of numerous New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ companies. Over the past 35 years, Mr. Pickens has been the founder of 28 companies beginning with Beta Computer Systems, Inc., T.B. Pickens & Co., The Code Corporation, U.S. Utilities Inc., Great Southern Water Corp. and South Carolina Water Inc.  He has also been the CEO and Chairman of Catalyst Energy Corporation, United Thermal Corporation, Golden Bear Corporation, United Hydro, Inc., Slate Creek Corporation, Eury Dam Corporation and was the General Partner of Grace Pickens Acquisition Partners L.P. and Sumpter Partners L.P.  Mr. Pickens has also served as the Chairman of Xplore Technologies, Inc., Chairman of the Board of Astrotech Space Operations, Inc., Century Power Corporation and Vidalia Hydroelectric Corporation.  He has also served on the board of Trenwick America Reinsurance Corporation, Spacehab Inc., Advocate MD Inc., and Optifab Inc.  He was also the Co-Chairman of the Equity Committee of Mirant, Corp. and served as the Chairman of the New York chapter of United Shareholders Association, a shareholders’ rights organization.  He also serves on the board of The Monroe Institute, a non-profit organization.

