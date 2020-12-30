VivoPower International PLC Announces Chief Executive Officer Stock Purchase Plans

LONDON, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Chin, has elected to take all of a market-based adjustment to his chairman’s fee in VivoPower stock rather than cash. This follows a review by an independent external remuneration advisory group which determined the VivoPower board members were being paid materially below market levels for comparable companies. The total number of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to be issued to Mr. Chin will be equivalent to 7,788 shares in accordance with the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan. In addition, the other non-executive directors of VivoPower have also elected to receive all but $2,000 of their adjusted board fees in RSUs, amounting to 7,788 shares each.

Mr. Chin stated, “I intend to buy more of our stock as soon as the trading window opens, as do a number of my fellow board members. This reflects our increasing confidence in the Company’s outlook.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an international battery technology, electric vehicle, solar and critical power services company whose core purpose is to deliver sustainable energy solutions to its customers. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation and has operations in Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

