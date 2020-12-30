Prolongation of term of office for the chairman of the management board of Nordecon AS

Due to the expiry of the term of office for the chairman of the board Mr. Gerd Müller on 07 January 2021 the council of Nordecon AS decided to prolong the term of office for Mr Gerd Müller for the new statutory term until 07 January 2024.

The management board of Nordecon AS will continue to consist of three members: Gerd Müller (chairman), Maret Tambek and Priit Luman. The responsibilities of the chairman and the board members will remain the same.