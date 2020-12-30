 

Stem Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of Driven Deliveries, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 15:00  |  48   |   |   

Stem Holdings to become Driven By Stem

Acquisition Creates the First Vertically-Integrated Cannabis Company with an Integrated Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) Platform

Company Projects US$75 Million Revenue in 2021

BOCA RATON, FL and LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. (“Stem” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis and hemp branded products company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations throughout the United States, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Driven Deliveries, Inc. (“Driven”) (OTCQB: DRVD), an e-commerce and DaaS (delivery-as-a-service) provider with proprietary logistics and omnichannel UX (user experience)/CX (customer experience) technology.

The Acquisition was completed under the terms of a definitive agreement and plan of reorganization, pursuant to which Driven shareholders received one share of common stock of Stem for each Driven share held. The combined market capitalization of the Company, after giving effect to the Acquisition, is US$65 million, based on the closing market price of Stem on the OTCQB on December 29, 2020. The Company is projected to have revenues of US$75M in CY21 and a combined gross profit of US$30 million. The Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share of the Company. The shares of common stock of the Company are currently trading at 1.25X current sales run rate.

The shares of common stock of the Company will continue to trade under Stem’s current symbols (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM).

Driven currently operates in California, the largest U.S. cannabis market which has a $4 billion run-rate for annual cannabis sales, and the fifth-largest economy globally. As reported by New Cannabis Ventures in October 2020, total unit sales in California grew 45%, with 700 dispensaries statewide, and 40% of the population living within 60 miles of a dispensary. The Company expects that Driven is poised to meet increasing demand and will accelerate the distribution of upcoming Stem products entering the market in 2021. The Company also expects that consumer cannabis purchasing post-pandemic will rely increasingly on home delivery, as with other consumer product categories.

Seite 1 von 4
Stem Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stem Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of Driven Deliveries, Inc. Stem Holdings to become Driven By Stem Acquisition Creates the First Vertically-Integrated Cannabis Company with an Integrated Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) Platform Company Projects US$75 Million Revenue in 2021 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year
Gold Plus Mining Acquires Strategic Mineral Claims Contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s “Lawyers” ...
Immutep Secures United States Patent For Eftilagimod Alpha In Combination With A PD-1 Pathway ...(1) 
MicroVision Announces $13 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Stem Holdings, Inc. Announces "On Your Mark" Quick Start to 2021 Expansion