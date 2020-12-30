Muscle Maker Grill Opens the Doors to Their First Ghost Kitchen Location in Philadelphia with Second Location to Follow

Both the Fairmount and Girard locations are centrally located near a high density of both student/university eaters as well as a large pool of corporate workers who commonly order food delivery. With over a million students, workers and residents, Fairmount and Girard check many of the boxes our marketing and development team looks for in a target location.

League City, Texas, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s and MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced the opening of its first ghost kitchen location in the Fairmount neighborhood of the city of Philadelphia. The company will open its second location in the Girard neighborhood later this week.

Both kitchens will showcase menus from Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s and Muscle Maker Grill’s new Meal Plan concept – Meal Plan AF. Guests can order “healthier for you” dishes from any of the three concepts through third party delivery platforms providing ease of ordering and the option for contactless delivery. Ordering platforms include: DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats, Postmates, ChowNow and Caviar.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill, commented, “These new locations are part of the company’s continued effort to expand the brand into new metropolitan areas. Low build out costs, reduced overhead and waste, and the ability to expand quickly are what continue to make delivery-only ghost kitchens attractive to the organization. The ability to enter a new market rapidly while simultaneously growing the brand, make continuing to scale the ghost kitchen model an easy decision for our management team. The company is continuously identifying new locations in metro areas throughout the country and will continue to update shareholders on the progress it or the company makes. We are very excited to continue our growth in the Philadelphia market and welcome all to indulge in the company’s many “healthier for you” food options!”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

