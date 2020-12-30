 

Skylight Health Group Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought Deal Financing

30.12.2020, 15:30   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (CSE:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“SHG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering of 13,800,000 common shares (the "Common Shares", each a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of C$1.00 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$13,800,000 (the "Offering"), inclusive of the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

The Offering was completed on a bought deal basis and was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by Echelon Capital Markets as co-lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, Beacon Securities Ltd. and PI Financial Corp. as co-lead underwriters and including Mackie Research Capital Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Raymond James Ltd (the “Underwriters”).

Skylight intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for strategic M&A activities and general corporate purposes.

“We are pleased to see the strong demand and support from this sophisticated group of investors who share our vision of working diligently, yet aggressively, to advance our company from these early growth stages with highly accretive, strategic, and profitable acquisitions,” says Prad Sekar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Skylight Health. “With proceeds from this financing, we are excited to execute on our robust acquisition pipeline, positioning us to be a national leader, while still continuing to focus on growing our bottom line organically as we add new layers of insurable services for our patients.”

The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy the securities in the United States, in any province or territory of Canada or in any other jurisdiction. There shall be no sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy or sale would be unlawful.

