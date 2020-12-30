 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

30 December 2020

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 29 December 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
                                               

 

 

  		Dividend Shares
Award Date: 29/12/2020
Allotment Price: £6.62 		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 29/12/2020
Jon Marchant 43 3,725
Katy Wilde 35 3,006
Lewis Alcraft 87 7,515
Alan Dale 18 1,587
Benjamin Ford 2 212
Nicholas Wiles 1 131

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

Enquiries for PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

-ends-




