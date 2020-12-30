Director/PDMR Shareholding

30 December 2020

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 29 December 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:











Dividend Shares

Award Date: 29/12/2020

Allotment Price: £6.62 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 29/12/2020 Jon Marchant 43 3,725 Katy Wilde 35 3,006 Lewis Alcraft 87 7,515 Alan Dale 18 1,587 Benjamin Ford 2 212 Nicholas Wiles 1 131

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

Enquiries for PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

-ends-