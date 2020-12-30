 

U.S. Gold Corp. Announces January Investor Webinar Schedule

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.12.2020, 15:32  |  37   |   |   

ELKO, Nevada, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it will hold electronic investor update webinars throughout January 2021. Mr. Edward Karr, Executive Chairman will update attendees and USAU shareholders on the Company and will be available for questions after an initial presentation.

Mr. Karr states, "In this ongoing period of tremendous volatility and uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for U.S. Gold Corp. to keep in touch with our shareholders.  Using modern technology allows us to hold interactive presentations and reach interested parties from the safety and security of their own homes while maintaining recommended social distancing practices.  On behalf of the whole Company and Board, we wish for everyone to stay safe and healthy as we continue to emerge from this crisis in 2021."

Please refer to the link below for a full schedule of the January 2021 webinars:

https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/january-webinars

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada.  The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho.  For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to implement future exploration programs, COVID-19 uncertainties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company makes no representation or warranty that the information contained herein is complete and accurate and we have no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For additional information, please contact:
U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:
+1 800 557 4550
ir@usgoldcorp.gold
www.usgoldcorp.gold



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Gold Corp. Announces January Investor Webinar Schedule ELKO, Nevada, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it will hold electronic investor update webinars throughout January 2021. Mr. Edward …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Infrastructure Partners Announces Acquisition Of MAP Energy's Renewable Energy Business
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
BigBrainBank disrupts financial brokerage trading ecosystem with digital bank initiative
Wearable Medical Devices Market to Rise at 17.7% CAGR during 2018-2026 and Earn US$ 29.6 Bn by 2026, Innovative Product Launches with Additional Assistance to Spur Growth: TMR
Governments' Focus on Curbing Urban Air Pollution to Propel Adoption of Sensor and IoT Technologies in Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: TMR
Journeying With Love - Heartfelt Stories of GAC MOTOR's Car Owners From Around The World
ACWA Power signs three agreements for the first foreign investment based independent wind power ...
The Mind & Life Institute To Host a Conversation On The Crisis Of Climate Feedback Loops With His ...
Changing Lifestyle and Connected Technology to Boost Growth Rate of Footwear Market: TMR
Bonsignore Trial Lawyers, PLLC announces a settlement has been reached in the In re: TelexFree Securities Litigation
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
National Business Daily: SW China's Chengdu to release opportunities in smart city governance with upcoming event
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) ...
Eagle Alpha Appoints A New CEO And Head of Business Development
CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No ...
Elevar Therapeutics Announces Licensing Agreement with Inceptua Group for Commercialization of ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods