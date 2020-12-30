Xebec Closes Previously Announced Upsized Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (“Xebec” or the “Corporation”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized bought deal public offering (the “Public Offering”) of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) for gross proceeds of $143,751,840, which includes the full exercise of the over-allotment option by the Underwriters (as defined below). Xebec is also pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced upsized concurrent private placement (the “Concurrent Private Placement”) of subscription receipts (the “Placement Subscription Receipts”) with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (“CDPQ”) for gross proceeds of $63,250,009, which includes the full exercise of the private placement option by CDPQ.