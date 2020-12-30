 

CN Completes U.S. Federal Requirement to Operate Positive Train Control Ahead Of Schedule

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 16:00  |  50   |   |   

As Important Safety Milestone is Reached, CN Has Achieved Interoperability with All Tenant Railroads

HOMEWOOD, Ill., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR)(NYSE: CNI) announced today that it has successfully completed the federally required interoperability testing with tenant railroads so they can operate Positive Train Control (PTC) on CN’s 35 subdivisions equipped with PTC in the United States. CN also announced that the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has approved and certified CN’s PTC system. These important achievements underscore CN’s continued progress in deploying technology.

“Safety is a core value at CN and we are proud of what our CN railroaders have achieved, securing certification from the FRA of CN’s PTC system and completing the interoperability testing by working with our tenant railroads. We look forward to using this investment in PTC as a platform for future technology initiatives to enhance the safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate.”
- Rob Reilly, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer at CN

PTC is a safety overlay designed to prevent certain accidents resulting from human error, such as overspeed derailments. The system can initiate a full service brake application to stop a train if the crew does not take action. It is the largest technology program deployed in CN’s history and is a major investment in its network.

CN is currently interoperable with its tenant railroads, which include the Class I railroads, Amtrak, Metra, and shortlines that are required to implement PTC. Interoperability allows a tenant railroad to move over CN’s PTC-equipped track in PTC operation.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Mathieu Gaudreault Paul Butcher
Senior Advisor Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(514) 249-4735
media@cn.ca 		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

Canadian National Railway Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CN Completes U.S. Federal Requirement to Operate Positive Train Control Ahead Of Schedule As Important Safety Milestone is Reached, CN Has Achieved Interoperability with All Tenant RailroadsHOMEWOOD, Ill., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CN (TSX: CNR)(NYSE: CNI) announced today that it has successfully completed the federally required …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year
Gold Plus Mining Acquires Strategic Mineral Claims Contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s “Lawyers” ...
Immutep Secures United States Patent For Eftilagimod Alpha In Combination With A PD-1 Pathway ...(1) 
MicroVision Announces $13 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
CN Announces Partnership for New Logistics Park in Alabama
10.12.20
New CN Terminal Deepens Network Reach in Twin Cities and Midwest
08.12.20
CN Recognized with Prestigious ‘A’ Score for Climate Change
03.12.20
CN Delivers Over 3 Million Metric Tonnes of Grain for Second Month in a Row
01.12.20
CN Renews Commitment to Support Research and Education at Wilfrid Laurier University’s Centre for Supply Chain Management with C$500,000 Donation
01.12.20
Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Janet Drysdale, Vice-President Financial Planning and Chantale Després, Director Sustainability, to address the BMO 2020 Growth and ESG Conference on December 9