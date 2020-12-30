 

Emmes Acquires Neox s.r.o., a Clinical Research Organization Headquartered in the Czech Republic

Transaction Expands Emmes' Biopharma Effort and European Presence

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced that it has acquired Neox s.r.o., a European-based CRO.  Neox will add over 150 employees who support biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies.

"This is an important and exciting step for Emmes, demonstrating significant progress on our strategic plans to grow our biopharmaceutical business," said Dr. Christine Dingivan, Chief Executive Officer of Emmes. "Neox adds a sizable, well-established biopharmaceutical research services business to Emmes and significantly expands our international presence."

Based in Prague, Neox has operations primarily in central and eastern Europe, with a direct presence in the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.  The company operates in another 11 European countries, including a recently established entity in the United Kingdom. Founded in 2004 by brothers Dr. Pavel Marek and Petr Marek, Neox has provided clinical research support for more than 1,000 studies and has built deep experience across multiple therapeutic areas. Both Pavel and Petr Marek will remain with Neox and continue to serve in their leadership roles.

"Pavel and his team have built a CRO with an excellent reputation," noted Dr. Dingivan.  "Our companies share a dedication to science, long-term partnerships with clients, and a corporate culture that centers on integrity, agility and passion for excellence."

According to Dr. Marek, "Neox and Emmes will be a powerful combination.  We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the expanded resources of the Emmes organization, as well as helping Emmes support rapid patient enrollment in global clinical trials.  Our regulatory contacts throughout Europe, who understand country-specific requirements, will be an asset in helping Emmes' current and future biopharma customers with their global drug development strategic planning and clinical operations."

Emmes conducts its operations from, and is focused on growing, its two strategic business groups:  Emmes Biopharma and Emmes Public Sector.  Neox will be part of Emmes Biopharma, which also includes Emmes' established, experienced teams in the USA, India and Canada.

"Neox will broaden our biopharmaceutical platform by expanding our customer base and capabilities to conduct global trials at sites across the US, Canada, UK, EU, and India," noted Dr. Dingivan.  "The acquisition will leverage the systems and technology investments Emmes has made to support future growth."

This acquisition will bring the total number of employees at Emmes to over 1,000 across the globe. 

About Emmes
Founded in 1977, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world.  To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/220594/Emmes_Logo.jpg



