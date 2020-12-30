 

Dongshan Investments Limited - Takeover bid for Cardinal Resources Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.12.2020, 16:18  |  47   |   |   

DUBAI, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dongshan Investments Limited (Dongshan) today announced that subsequent to Shandong Gold Mining (HongKong) Co. Ltd announcing that it has acquired a relevant interest in more than 50% of all Cardinal Resources Limited (Cardinal) shares, the minimum acceptance condition in Dongshan's proposed takeover bid for Cardinal could not be satisfied. As a result, Dongshan has considered its minimum acceptance condition and has decided that it does not wish to:

  • waive its minimum acceptance condition; or
  • proceed with making of the takeover bid for Cardinal in accordance with its announced intention as it would be futile to do so given that the acceptance of offer under its takeover bid would not result in satisfaction of its minimum acceptance condition.

Dongshan will be seeking the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's confirmation that it does not need to proceed with the takeover bid as announced. 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dongshan Investments Limited - Takeover bid for Cardinal Resources Limited DUBAI, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Dongshan Investments Limited (Dongshan) today announced that subsequent to Shandong Gold Mining (HongKong) Co. Ltd announcing that it has acquired a relevant interest in more than 50% of all Cardinal Resources …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
BigBrainBank disrupts financial brokerage trading ecosystem with digital bank initiative
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
Wearable Medical Devices Market to Rise at 17.7% CAGR during 2018-2026 and Earn US$ 29.6 Bn by 2026, Innovative Product Launches with Additional Assistance to Spur Growth: TMR
Governments' Focus on Curbing Urban Air Pollution to Propel Adoption of Sensor and IoT Technologies in Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: TMR
Journeying With Love - Heartfelt Stories of GAC MOTOR's Car Owners From Around The World
ACWA Power signs three agreements for the first foreign investment based independent wind power ...
Changing Lifestyle and Connected Technology to Boost Growth Rate of Footwear Market: TMR
Bonsignore Trial Lawyers, PLLC announces a settlement has been reached in the In re: TelexFree Securities Litigation
The World's First New Year's Eve Party in the Metaverse
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
National Business Daily: SW China's Chengdu to release opportunities in smart city governance with upcoming event
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) ...
CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No ...
Elevar Therapeutics Announces Licensing Agreement with Inceptua Group for Commercialization of ...
Dongshan Investments announces intention to make A$1.20 cash takeover offer for Cardinal Resources
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods