ThreeD Capital To Make Largest Investment Into Psychedelics Industry With US$450,000 Investment Into Wuhan General Group (China) Inc.

The Company will acquire 1,500,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of US$0.30 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of Wuhan (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) exercisable at US$0.30 per Warrant. The Warrants will expire three (3) years from the date of issuance. The closing date for the private placement will be at the latest on January 31, 2021.

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce a US$450,000 investment in Wuhan General Group (China) Inc. (OTC PINK:WUHN) (“Wuhan”), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research.

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital stated, “The investment thesis of ThreeD Capital is that psychedelics are going to experience a paradigm shifting and parabolic growth stage over this decade, leading to a critical role in the treatment of anxiety, depression, addiction and other mental health issues that traditional pharmaceuticals have not been able to adequately solve. Though we have made other smaller investments in the space, our investment in Wuhan General Group (China) represents our largest investment to date in a psychedelics company. We are investing in Wuhan General Group (China) because of the deep expertise and scientific knowledge this company has in psychedelics.”

About Wuhan General Group (China) Inc.

Wuhan General Group (China) Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".