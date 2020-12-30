 

Government Debt Management Prospect 2021

  • The Treasury’s borrowing need will be addressed in a variety of ways, although as before, the greatest emphasis will be on issuance of Treasury bonds.
  • Planned Treasury bond issuance for 2021 totals 200 b.kr. market value.
  • It is planned to issue a new nominal three-year Treasury series and to expand other series during the year.
  • There are also plans to issue bonds abroad.

