 

Miscellaneous

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 16:38  |  46   |   |   

Regarding the updated Methodology on Rate of Return on Investments

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Company) informs that on 30 December 2020 National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – NERC) approved the updated the Methodology on Rate of Return on Investments (hereinafter – the Methodology).

Here are the main amendments relevant to the Company that entered into force with the updated Methodology:

  • Determined a fixed equity risk premium of 5.00% (previously this measurement was alternating and, according to the latest data published by NERC on 1 August 2020, accounted for 3,93%)
  • Established a new optimal capital structure for equity capital and debt capital, when 50% can consist of debt capital (previously was 60%) and 50% – of equity capital (previously was 40%)
  • Amended previously effective provisions of effective borrowing incentives by forgoing the second and amending the first effective borrowing incentive limits
  • Provided a possibility to receive additional stimulus if the remaining investments directly contribute to the goals of climate change reduction

The current weighted average cost of capital (hereinafter – WACC) rates determined by NERC in 2021 reaches 5.34% for electricity distribution and 3.9% for natural gas distribution activities in the networks segment, while it is 3.5% in the flexible generation segment.

The updated Methodology will be effective when determining the 2022 WACC rates for electricity distribution in the networks segment and flexible generation segment. The Methodology will be effective only from the beginning of regulation periods, therefore, the updated Methodology will be applicable to the natural gas activities of AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” in the networks segment only when determining WACC rates for 2024. Considering the Methodology, the determined WACC rates reflect the expectations of the management of the Company communicated earlier that after the Methodology is updated, the WACC rate should be between 4–5%.

Previously effective redaction of Methodology was approved on 18 February 2020.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations
Tel. +370 620 76076
E-mail arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt


Seite 1 von 2
Ignitis Grupe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Miscellaneous Regarding the updated Methodology on Rate of Return on Investments AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Company) informs that on 30 December 2020 National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – NERC) approved the updated the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year
Gold Plus Mining Acquires Strategic Mineral Claims Contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s “Lawyers” ...
Immutep Secures United States Patent For Eftilagimod Alpha In Combination With A PD-1 Pathway ...(1) 
MicroVision Announces $13 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:38 Uhr
Regarding the updated Methodology on Rate of Return on Investments
15:49 Uhr
Regarding the amendment of procedure description for determining the mandatory supply volume for the LNG terminal
15:49 Uhr
Regarding the amendment of procedure description
09:15 Uhr
Regarding AB Ignitis Gamyba agreement on isolated regime service
09:15 Uhr
Regarding agreement on isolated regime service
08:00 Uhr
Preliminary financial data
08:00 Uhr
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 11 months of 2020
29.12.20
Update: Regarding the rebuttal of information provided about the long-term motivation with share option agreement programme of key executives of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies published by VšĮ “Lietuvos nacionalinis radijas ir televizija”
29.12.20
Update: Regarding the rebuttal of information
29.12.20
Regarding the rebuttal of information provided about the long-term motivation with share option agreement programme of key executives of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies published by VšĮ “Lietuvos nacionalinis radijas ir televizija”