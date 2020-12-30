 

ISW Holdings Announces Acquisition Plans in Telehealth and Home Healthcare Segment, Targets 500% Topline Growth in 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is excited to announce that the Company is closing in on key developments and announcements for its Telehealth and Home Healthcare division, including one or more key acquisitions related to providing healthcare and telehealth services. 

Management believes these strategic moves carry the potential to drive revenues as much as 500% higher on a year-over-year basis in 2021 (from a base exceeding $1 million in 2020).

“We are closing in on key acquisitions that we believe could significantly increase the scale of our telehealth operations and materially ramp the Company’s topline performance in 2021,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “Our focus is on acquiring consumer brands that will provide access to healthcare advice and the ability to resolve a range of healthcare needs in the safest, most affordable, and most convenient manner. Our primary target could drive our revenues above $5 million next year and features technology that allows customers to manage their own medical records, access healthcare provider messaging, find new providers, manage appointments, and share documents and data related to care.”

Management believes the telehealth revolution is here to stay after regulatory constraints were lifted in March of this year to help provide alternate routes to care in response to the pandemic healthcare crisis. 

The Company believes related regulatory changes are unlikely to be reversed going forward in the aftermath of the crisis, creating a tailwind for proactive investment in digital and remote healthcare solutions, which hold the potential to both reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction and efficiency in delivering care.

Pierce added, “We have continued to make strides in terms of growth and overall scope of operations. Now, with new partnerships and strategic options in play, we will be focused on growing our portfolio of telehealth offerings into a major essential service agency across multiple states with increasing employment opportunities for care providers and healthcare workers. At this point, we are anticipating 2021 results to represent a material increase in overall healthcare segment performance on a year-over-year basis despite the record year we achieved in 2020.”

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

info@ISWHoldings.com




