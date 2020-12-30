Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 30.12.2020, 16:32 | 26 | 0 |
Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Q1/2021
- In Q1, benchmark Treasury bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 40-60 b.kr. market value.1
- The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all benchmark Treasury issues, and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series.
- RIKB 21 0805 will be removed from two-sided market making in February.
1The sale price or market value refers to the clean price plus accrued indexation; i.e., with indexation but without accrued interest.
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0