 

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                        30 December 2020 at 5:55 pm


Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 29 December 2020 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights. In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the A shares owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreasing below five (5) per cent of all Sampo plc’s shares.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.98% of shares

Below 5% of voting rights 		0.02% of shares

Below 5% of voting rights 		5.01% of shares

Below 5% of voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.04% of shares

4.99% of voting rights 		0.02% of shares

0.02% of voting rights 		5,07% of shares

5.02% of voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305   27,678,266 shares

Below 5% of voting rights 		  4,98% shares

Below 5% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL A 27,678,266 shares

Below 5% of voting rights 		4.98% of shares

Below 5% of voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical 11,024 shares

Below 5% of voting rights 		0.00% shares

Below 5% of voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 59,647 shares

Below 5% of voting rights 		0.01% shares

Below 5% of voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 60,062 shares

Below 5% of voting rights 		0.01% shares

Below 5% of voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B 130 733 shares

Below 5% of voting rights 		0.02% shares

Below 5% of voting rights


SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist
tel. +358 10 516 0032


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


