MATEON’S GLOBAL STUDY FOR OT-101/ TGF-β INHIBITOR AGAINST COVID-19 ENROLLS AND TREATS ITS FIRST PATIENT

C-001 is a Phase 2, multi-center, double blind, randomized, placebo-control study to evaluate safety and efficacy of OT-101 in combination with standard of care on two (2) patient cohorts – 1) mild or moderate disease, and 2) severe disease requiring mechanical ventilation or intubation. The study will enroll approximately 72 patients study-wide. The primary efficacy endpoint is the proportion of subjects with clinical improvement score (measured by an 8‑point World Health Organization [WHO] COVID‑19 Clinical Improvement Ordinal Scale) as assessed by the Odds Ratio (OR) at Day 14. The trial is ongoing in Peru (REPEC (Regsitro Peruano de Ensayos Clinicos): EC INS # PER-067-20) and Argentina (ReNIS (Registro Nacional de Investigaciones en Salud): IS003024).

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Mateon” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:MATN) announced today that it has enrolled and treated its first sentinel Part 1 patient with COVID-19.

“This is an exciting milestone for the Company using its potential antiviral and therapeutic antisense oligodeoxynucleotide for the treatment of patients with mild and advanced COVID-19 infection” said Dr. Anthony Maida, Chief Clinical Officer – Translational Medicine, Mateon Therapeutics.

“We look forward to completion of C001 so that we can request its Emergency Use Approval (EUA) globally. Given good clinical readout for ARTI-19 India on an ethnobiology drug targeting TGF-ß- ARTIVeda- we are optimistic on the outcome for C001 ” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO of Mateon.

About OT-101

TGF-β is elevated in COVID-19 (Xiong Y. et al. Transcriptomic characteristics of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid and peripheral blood mononuclear cells in COVID-19 patients. Emerging Microbes & infections 2020; 9:1, 761-770, DOI: 10.1080/22221751.2020.1747363. Agrati C. et al. Expansion of myeloid-derived suppressor cells in patients with severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Cell Death & Differentiation 2020; https://doi.org/10.1038/s41418-020-0572-6 .).

OT-101 is also being developed as an adjuvant for second generation COVID-19 vaccine. To avoid the two potential issues with 1st generation vaccine against COVID-19, we will be combining the 1st generation COVID-19 DNA vaccine with a TGF-β inhibitor (OT-101) to stimulate a strong immune response while suppressing the IgA class switching that could aggravate the disease through Kawasaki reaction- IgA vasculitis. The company is aggressively pursuing the development of this 2nd generation COVID-19 vaccine expecting that the 1st generation vaccines would not be fully effective and may not be sufficiently protective to counter the current pandemic.