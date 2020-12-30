 

DGAP-Adhoc init innovation in traffic systems SE: Adjustment of incoming orders expectation for fiscal year 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Adjustment of incoming orders expectation for fiscal year 2020

30-Dec-2020 / 17:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Karlsruhe, 30 December 2020.

Incoming orders forecasted for 2020 have been delayed to the following year 2021 mostly due to Corona-related reasons. The Managing Board of init innovation in traffic systems SE no longer considers the 2020 target for incoming orders of EUR 180m to 190m to be achievable. Incoming orders are now anticipated to range between EUR 150m to 155m by 31 December 2020. The postponed projects are expected as incoming orders in Q1/2021.

The revenues and earnings forecasts for 2020 are not affected by these delays. As a result, revenues are expected to amount to around EUR 180m and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to EUR 18m to 20m as planned.



Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

30-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1157956

 
1157956  30-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

