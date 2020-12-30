 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2020 / 17:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: HumanOptics Holding AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Lijuan
Last name(s): Li
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HumanOptics AG

b) LEI
529900HR8K7EKH4RXW25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1MMCR6

b) Nature of the transaction
Share lending transactions as borrower regarding 162,000 non-par value shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


