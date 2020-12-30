Ealixir Inc. Enters Into Agreement With Milan Association of Chartered Accountants to Provide Digital Identity Services

Agreement is the Second such Agreement in Two Weeks

MIAMI and MILAN, Italy, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir, Inc. (OTC PINK: EAXR) (“Ealixir” or the “Company”), an Internet technology company specializing in the management and protection of digital identity and computer technology rights, today announced that on December 20, 2020, the Company signed an agreement with the Milan Association of Chartered Accountants to provide its services. This follows a prior announcement issued by the Company on December 7, 2020, advising that the Company had signed a similar agreement with the Milan, Italy Bar Association. These transactions are intended to continue with the Company’s efforts to expand its revenue base which, despite the pandemic, has not been significantly affected.

The Milan Association of Chartered Accountants includes approximately 9,500 members. Ealixir intends to offer its services to solve the needs related to reputation and personal, corporate and product positioning on the Internet.