Ealixir Inc. Enters Into Agreement With Milan Association of Chartered Accountants to Provide Digital Identity Services
Agreement is the Second such Agreement in Two Weeks
MIAMI and MILAN, Italy, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir, Inc. (OTC PINK: EAXR) (“Ealixir” or the “Company”), an Internet technology company specializing in the management and protection of digital identity and computer technology rights, today announced that on December 20, 2020, the Company signed an agreement with the Milan Association of Chartered Accountants to provide its services. This follows a prior announcement issued by the Company on December 7, 2020, advising that the Company had signed a similar agreement with the Milan, Italy Bar Association. These transactions are intended to continue with the Company’s efforts to expand its revenue base which, despite the pandemic, has not been significantly affected.
The Milan Association of Chartered Accountants includes approximately 9,500 members. Ealixir intends to offer its services to solve the needs related to reputation and personal, corporate and product positioning on the Internet.
The Company's growth continues to be consolidated day by day with the approach to new Italian and other international client reservoirs, including the agreement announced a couple of weeks ago, with the Milan Bar Association, which has over 20,000 members, plus all the related clientele and client base. It is the Company’s plan to proceed with the signing of similar contracts in both of these categories, with the cities of Rome and Naples.
About Ealixir Inc.
Ealixir’s objective is to help its customers to manage their online identity in order to standardize it to their offline identity. Established by Italian businessman Enea Angelo Trevisan, Ealixir specializes in the management and protection of digital identity and the rights of individuals and businesses worldwide. Since the internet has become the first place most individuals look for information, incorrect information can compromise both the reputation and credibility of a person or a company. Ealixir provides its clients the ability to control and edit information posted or otherwise available on the internet by choosing which links appear in an internet search. Ealixir’s mission is to guarantee accurate results in the management of the digital image by best supporting and assisting its customers. With offices in 28 countries and more than 500 clients worldwide, Ealixir offers its clients eight years of experience 24 hour customer service, and a money back guarantee.
