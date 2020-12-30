 

DGAP-Adhoc HMS Bergbau AG sells 5% of Shares in its Coking Coal Project Silesian Coal

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.12.2020, 17:27  |  58   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Investment/Miscellaneous
HMS Bergbau AG sells 5% of Shares in its Coking Coal Project Silesian Coal

30-Dec-2020 / 17:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Insider Information according to Article 17 MAR as of 30 December 2020

HMS Bergbau AG sells 5% of Shares in its Coking Coal Project Silesian Coal

Berlin, 30 December 2020: HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies in Germany, announces the sale of shares in Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A.

HMS Bergbau AG agreed today to sell 5 per cent of the shares in Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A. to an international investor. After the completion of the transaction HMS Bergbau AG will hold 55.18 per cent of Silesian Coal. The companies agreed not to disclose further details of the agreement.

The proceeds of cash and cash equivalents will be used by HMS Bergbau AG, among others, to finance the operating activities of Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A. The transaction will also contribute to an improvement in the balance sheet structure of HMS Bergbau AG.

Silesian Coal plans to develop identified potential coal deposit of 2.2 billion tonnes in situ - of which around 672 million tonnes of high-quality coal were identified as recoverable according to the JORC standard - at low cost using existing infrastructure. Once the mining licence has been granted, the aim is to produce around 1.5 million tonnes of coking coal annually.

Coking coal has been defined as a critical raw material by the European Union since 2014.

The Management Board




Contact:
Company contact:
HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0
F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15
Email: info@hms-ag.com
URL: www.hms-ag.com

HMS Investor Relations contact:
GFEI Aktiengesellschaft
Ostergrube 11
30559 Hannover
T.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 00
F.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 19
www.gfei.ag
Email: investors@hms-ag.com

30-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 65 66 81-0
Fax: 030 65 66 81-15
E-mail: hms@hms-ag.com
Internet: www.hms-ag.com
ISIN: DE0006061104
WKN: 606110
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board)
EQS News ID: 1157958

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1157958  30-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1157958&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHMS Bergbau Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc HMS Bergbau AG sells 5% of Shares in its Coking Coal Project Silesian Coal DGAP-Ad-hoc: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Investment/Miscellaneous HMS Bergbau AG sells 5% of Shares in its Coking Coal Project Silesian Coal 30-Dec-2020 / 17:27 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Gründers der Amp Energy & deren ...
EQS-News: Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
BÖAG Börsen AG: Börsen Düsseldorf, Hamburg und Hannover schließen erfolgreiches Jahr ab
DGAP-News: Energiekontor sells Höttingen solar park to 7C Solarparken
DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Dr. Christian Diekmann takes up office as Managing Director and CEO/CFO of MAX ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Energiekontor veräußert Solarpark Höttingen an die 7C Solarparken
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Gründers der Amp Energy & deren ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Closing der Veräußerung der Gallus-Gruppe Anfang 2021 erwartet
DGAP-News: Greiffenberger AG: Virtuelle ordentliche Hauptversammlung 2020; Veränderung im Aufsichtsrat
EQS-News: Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical ...
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Der Vollzug des Kaufvertrags über die Gesellschaftsanteile der IFA Hotel Faro Maspalomas, S.A.U. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE wird von der koreanischen Kartellbehörde die bedingte Genehmigung für das Joint ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:28 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HMS Bergbau AG verkauft 5% Anteile am Kokskohleprojekt Silesian Coal (deutsch)
17:27 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HMS Bergbau AG verkauft 5% Anteile am Kokskohleprojekt Silesian Coal
09.12.20
DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG: CO2-Kompensation ab 2019 (deutsch)
09.12.20
DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG: CO2 neutral as of 2019
09.12.20
DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG: CO2-Kompensation ab 2019