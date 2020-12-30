 

AKKA Finalizes Its Reserved Capital Increase Of 200M€

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.12.2020   

Regulatory News:

AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) announces that the Board of Directors meeting today approved the completion of the capital increase for a gross amount of 200,000,002.50 euros, including issue premium. This capital increase was subscribed for €150M by Swilux S.A., an investment company wholly owned and controlled by Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille (CNP), and for €50M by the Ricci family group, at a subscription price of €22.50 per share, issue premium included.

Following this transaction, Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille holds 6,666,667 AKKA Technologies shares and the same number of voting rights, i.e. 21.4% of the capital and 17.0% of the voting rights. The Ricci family group holds 12,139,490 shares, i.e. 38.9% of the capital and 20,066,977 voting rights, i.e. 51.3% of the voting rights. The Ricci family group includes certain members of the Ricci family (including their management companies): Mauro Ricci, Jean-Franck Ricci, Cécile Monnot, Benjamin Ricci, Charlotte Ricci, Nicolas Valtille (including his management company) and Nathalie Buhnemann (including her management company).

These shares of the same class as the Company's existing shares carry dividend rights and the rights attached to these new shares are identical to those attached to the Company's existing shares.

These new shares will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris and Brussels on the same line as the existing AKKA TECHNOLOGIES shares (ISIN code FR0004180537) only after publication of a prospectus, approved by the Autorité des Services et Marchés Financiers (FSMA), and published within 90 days.

In addition, Guy Lacroix has resigned as a director of AKKA Technologies and Xavier Le Clef, CEO of CNP S.A. has been co-opted by the Board of Directors as a director of AKKA for the remainder of Guy Lacroix's term of office, i.e. until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2021.

WARNING

This press release, and the information contained herein, does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe, shares of AKKA Technologies SE in any country and is not intended to solicit the public interest in a public offering. The distribution of this press release may, in certain countries, be subject to specific regulations. Consequently, persons in such jurisdictions into which this press release is released, published or distributed must inform themselves and comply with such laws and regulations.

About CNP

CNP is an investment firm founded by Mr. Albert Frère and exclusively controlled by the Frère family. CNP invests its permanent capital in European listed and private industry leaders and acts as an active partner to drive sustainable value creation alongside the founders, management and families it associates with. Together with GBL, CNP is one of the 2 pillars of Groupe Frère that manages net assets of approximately € 5,5Bn.

www.cnp.be

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 22,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA now holds 100% of the company’s shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – Segment A – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com

Follow us on: twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

Next release: 2020 Annual Results: Wednesday 17 March 2021

Disclaimer

