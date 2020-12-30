 

Korian Demonstrates the Relevance of its Asset Smart Strategy through a Partnership with BNP Paribas Cardif and EDF Invest

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.12.2020, 17:45  |  55   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, has concluded a long term investment partnership with BNP Paribas Cardif and EDF Invest in a real estate structure controlled and managed by Korian.

This specific vehicle owns 81 assets across France, Germany, Belgium and Italy, with a value of around one billion euros. The high quality portfolio, included nursing homes and clinics, around a third of which have been built or renovated within the last 5 years and around half are situated in major urban areas in Europe (Paris, Rome, Lyon, Bruxelles, Düsseldorf...).

BNP Paribas Cardif and EDF Invest have invested a total of 336 million euros, each investing half of the amount, representing 49% of the real estate vehicle. The long term partnership of 15 years with a possible extension, has a minimum lock up of 7 years for the investors. The expected remuneration around 4.5% per annum, with a guaranteed yield for BNP Paribas Cardif and EDF Invest regardless of market evolution, and with a cap on the yield when the investors exit, that means Korian will benefit should there be any significant increase of the value of real estate portfolio over the long term.

This operation allows Korian to accelerate further investment in its real estate solutions for residential and medical care.

Korian’s Asset Smart strategy implemented in 2016, has seen the Group develop real estate projects using internal expertise, increase the value of its portfolio by about 2.5 times and enter into partnerships with land developers and investors.

In coherence with this strategy, Korian has built up a pipeline of real estate projects with 100 projects presently in construction (in addition to the Ages&Vie projects) representing around 10,000 beds to be available by 2025. Korian expects to keep ownership of around 50% of these projects representing an investment value of 600 million euros.

As of 30 June 2020 the Group owned 23% of the real estate of its network representing around 2.3 billion euros, leveraged at a loan to value rate of 55% in line with the Group’s prudent financial policy. Korian‘s objective is to maintain the control of its real estate assets so as to ensure flexibility and participate in the value creation of the assets operated by Korian.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP

Korian Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Korian Demonstrates the Relevance of its Asset Smart Strategy through a Partnership with BNP Paribas Cardif and EDF Invest Regulatory News: Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, has concluded a long term investment partnership with BNP Paribas Cardif and EDF Invest in a real estate structure controlled and managed …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Romeo Power and RMG Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Romeo Power to ...
American Tower Corporation to Deliver Keynote at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference
SUNESIS INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SNSS
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Restaurant Brands International Inc. ...
Rush Street Interactive Closes Business Combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc.
NOXXON Announces Initiation of NOX-A12 Manufacturing for Future Clinical Studies
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Ages&Vie Speeds up Development Supported by the Signature of a First €55m Loan Agreement Between Korian and the EIB
16.12.20
Korian Strengthens its Position in Mental Health in France After Completing Its Acquisition of Inicea
10.12.20
Korian Signs a Development Partnership With Aedifica in the Netherlands
03.12.20
Korian Reinforces Its Real Estate Ownership in the Paris and Loire Regions

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.07.20
2
KORIAN-Medica - Alten- und Pflegeheime, auch in Deutschland