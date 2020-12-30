 

Share repurchase programme

Noerresundby, Denmark, 30 December 2020
Announcement no. 45/2020


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 24 December 2020 to 30 December 2020:

  Number of
shares 		Average
purchase price 		Transaction
value in DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement  30,400  220.53  6,704,246
28 December 2020  1,300  227.90  296,270
29 December 2020  1,300  231.77  301,301
30 December 2020  1,300  232.64  302,432
Accumulated under the programme  34,300  221.70  7,604,249

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 335,822 of treasury shares, corresponding to 3.89% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk



Attachment


