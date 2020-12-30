Staffing 360 Solutions Announces $1.74 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

The Company intends to use 75% of the net proceeds from the registered direct offering to redeem a portion of its outstanding note due September 30, 2022, and 25% of the net proceeds from this offering to redeem a portion of its Series E Preferred Stock.

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ: STAF ), a staffing company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-marked under Nasdaq rules, of 2,662,596 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.655 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.74 million. The offering is expected to close on or about January 4, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-230503) relating to the registered direct offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on April 11, 2019. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that forms a part of the registration statement. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by calling (646) 975-6996 or by emailing placements@hcwco.com or at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.staffing360solutions.com.