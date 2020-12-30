Prosper Gold Appoints VP Exploration

“Rory has lived and worked in Red Lake and brought the Golden Sidewalk to our attention in 2020,” commented Peter Bernier, CEO. “His experience and geological knowledge of the region has already proven valuable.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. (" Prosper Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., to Vice President – Exploration. Dirk Tempelman-Kluit is stepping down as Vice President – Exploration effective December 31, 2020. Dirk will remain on the board as a Director and as a part of the technical team.

Mr. Ritchie is a Professional Geoscientist registered in British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry from the University of Western Ontario. Rory has worked as an exploration geologist in Canada and the United States since 2007, focusing on orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold systems. Mr. Ritchie lived and worked in Red Lake, Ontario from 2009 to 2011, and is intimately familiar with the geology and logistical aspects of the region. Mr. Ritchie is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,521,500 incentive options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of Prosper Gold to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $1.35 per common share until 5 years from the date of grant. The Options are granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

For a detailed overview of Prosper Gold please visit www.ProsperGoldCorp.com

About the Golden Sidewalk

The Golden Sidewalk is a district-scale gold exploration project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases (see the Company's Aug. 10, Sept. 8, and Sept. 15, 2020 news releases for details) in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The vehicle-accessible project straddles 12 kilometres of the Balmer Assemblage – Narrow Lake Assemblage unconformity, a regional-scale feature that has been the Red Lake exploration guide, but which has seen limited exploration in the project area. The recently identified “Golden Corridor” lies immediately north of the unconformity in the western portion of the property and is characterized as a highly prospective, greater than 5 kilometre trend of coincident favourable magnetic and resistivity lineaments supported by highly anomalous gold-in-till samples covering 3.3 by 0.5 kilometres. Historical drilling programs at the Bathurst Mine, Joe Vein, KT vein, Dunkin and Vihonen prospects reported high-grade gold intercepts which warrant follow-up.