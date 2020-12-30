 

DGAP-DD PIERER Mobility AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.12.2020, 18:50  |  69   |   |   


DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

30.12.2020 / 18:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  Name and legal form: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl. Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PIERER Mobility AG
b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4 Details of the transaction(s):
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
  Type: Share
  ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
64.90 EUR 5,000.00 Units  
         
         
d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
64.90 EUR 5,000.00 Units  
e) Date of the transaction 2020-12-29; UTC +1
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
Seite 1 von 2
PIERER Mobility Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Brain Force Software AG (WPKN 919 331) - Eine noch unendeckte Wachstumsperle !!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD PIERER Mobility AG english DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english 30.12.2020 / 18:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Gründers der Amp Energy & deren ...
EQS-News: Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber: What the U.S. Political Transition Might Mean for Africa Generally and Its ...
BÖAG Börsen AG: Börsen Düsseldorf, Hamburg und Hannover schließen erfolgreiches Jahr ab
DGAP-News: Energiekontor sells Höttingen solar park to 7C Solarparken
DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Dr. Christian Diekmann takes up office as Managing Director and CEO/CFO of MAX ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG deutsch
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Gründers der Amp Energy & deren ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Closing der Veräußerung der Gallus-Gruppe Anfang 2021 erwartet
DGAP-News: Greiffenberger AG: Virtuelle ordentliche Hauptversammlung 2020; Veränderung im Aufsichtsrat
EQS-News: Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical ...
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Der Vollzug des Kaufvertrags über die Gesellschaftsanteile der IFA Hotel Faro Maspalomas, S.A.U. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE wird von der koreanischen Kartellbehörde die bedingte Genehmigung für das Joint ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:50 Uhr
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
16:44 Uhr
Begehrte Familienunternehmen: Eigentümergeführte Unternehmen zeigen Stärke in der Corona-Krise
18.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: PIERER Mobility AG (deutsch)
18.12.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
18.12.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
18.12.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
18.12.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
18.12.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
18.12.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
18.12.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
4.474
Brain Force Software AG (WPKN 919 331) - Eine noch unendeckte Wachstumsperle !!