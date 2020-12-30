 

CapStar Bank launches The Southeastern School of Banking Diversity Scholarship for Tennessee Students

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank and the Tennessee Bankers Association announce the launch of an annual diversity scholarship program to support individuals who are traditionally underrepresented in the financial services industry.

Each year, the scholarship will award three junior or senior level undergraduate students, who are Tennessee residents and attend an accredited college or university, with full tuition and housing to The Southeastern School of Banking (TSSB). The southeast’s premier two-year banking school, TSSB offers a 70-hour practical banking curriculum with onsite instruction one week each year in Nashville, including financial analysis, macroeconomics, asset-liability management, investments, lending, strategic planning, liquidity/capital management, credit, technology, sales and human resources, among other topics.

Scholarship applicants must have an intent on pursuing a career in banking and have at least one birth parent who is a member of one of the following minority groups: Black/African American, Hispanic, Native American, Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander.

“Diversity of culture and thoughts is a cornerstone of CapStar,” said Tim Schools, CapStar’s president and CEO. “We are excited to create a professional development opportunity for our industry and this important segment of our community at a time when they are making critical decisions about their professional future.”

In addition to paid tuition and housing, the award offers an exclusive professional development advantage as admittance to The Southeastern School of Banking is typically reserved for banking professionals and not available to college students. Scholarship recipients will be honored in an awards ceremony with state-wide recognition from both CapStar and the Tennessee Bankers Association. Importantly, each scholarship recipient will be prioritized for potential CapStar employment opportunities upon graduation from college.

“Partnering with CapStar to facilitate a professional path to banking through education and mentorship is a monumental step toward diversity within the financial services industry,” said Colin Barrett, President/CEO of the Tennessee Bankers Association. “This scholarship provides the type of assistance that is so essential to supporting emerging and talented students as they prepare for their careers.”

Applications for CapStar Bank TSSB Diversity Scholarship are expected to open in January 2021 with a deadline of March 15, 2021. Tentative dates for The Southeastern School of Banking are July 18-23, 2021 (Year One) and in July 2022 (Year Two).

Visit https://www.tnbankers.org/calendar/2021/07/18/the-southeastern-school- ... or www.capstarbank.com/about/tssb-diversity-scholarship for additional information in the coming months.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.02 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 22 financial centers across 12 Tennessee counties.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

About Tennessee Bankers Association

The Tennessee Bankers Association is a not-for-profit organization representing Tennessee’s commercial banks and thrifts. The Association provides continuing education, develops and monitors state and federal legislative agendas, disseminates information on all facets of the financial services industry, and promotes the public image of financial institutions. Visit us at our website, www.TNBankers.org.

For more information, contact:

Nicole Gibbs, (423) 457-4579
nicole.gibbs@capstarbank.com 


