Sorrento Announces the Submission of a Marketing Authorization Application to COFEPRIS (Mexico) for COVI-STIX Rapid Detection Test of SARS-CoV-2 Viral Antigen
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced that a Marketing Authorization Application has been submitted by its agents in
Mexico to Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (COFEPRIS), the health regulatory authority for Mexico, for its COVI-STIX rapid diagnostic test for the detection of the
SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen in nasal samples of patients, "Inmunoensayo de flujo lateral para la detección cualitativa de la proteína nucleocápside del SARS-CoV-2".
In testing conducted to date, COVI-STIX has provided results within 15 minutes, with positive detection as quickly as two minutes for patient samples with high viral load.
An independent study conducted by researchers of the Facultad de Medicina, UNAM demonstrated high sensitivity and specificity in Mexico patients with COVID-19 symptoms.
