 

Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 19:27  |  61   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Gold Corp., (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (the “Company”) announces that it is correcting its private placement completed in July 2020 to include an additional $137,000 in proceeds from subscriptions for 685,000 units (“Units”). Including the additional subscriptions, the total of the private placements announced July 17 and July 24 is 32,283,000 Units for proceeds of $6,747,000. Each Unit was comprised of one common share and one warrant of the Company. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of three years.

Proceeds are being used primarily for the Company’s exploration activities and for general working capital purposes. The additional securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months in accordance with applicable stock exchange requirements.

About Triumph Gold Corp.

Triumph Gold Corp. is a growth oriented Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with a district scale land package in mining friendly Yukon. The Company’s flagship Freegold Mountain project is located in the Dawson Range and is host to three NI 43-101 Mineral Deposits and covers an extensive section of the Big Creek Fault zone, a structure related to epithermal gold and silver mineralization as well as gold-rich porphyry copper mineralization. The Company, led by an experienced management team, is focused on creating value through the advancement of its strategic “gold first” exploration program. For more information, please visit our website www.triumphgoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed “John Anderson”
John Anderson, Executive Chairman

For further information please contact:
John Anderson, Executive Chairman
Triumph Gold Corp.
+1 (604) 218-7400
janderson@triumphgoldcorp.com
Nancy Massicotte
IR Pro Communications Inc.
(604)-507-3377
nancy@irprocommunications.com

Mars Investor Relations
(416) 275-9160
tig@marsinvestorrelations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the completion of due diligence and the results of exploration activities - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Triumph Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Triumph Gold Corp., (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (the “Company”) announces that it is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year
Gold Plus Mining Acquires Strategic Mineral Claims Contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s “Lawyers” ...
MicroVision Announces $13 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Immutep Secures United States Patent For Eftilagimod Alpha In Combination With A PD-1 Pathway ...(1) 
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Year End Summary of Key Activities
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the ...
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
ANZEIGE: Everfuel, Triumph Gold, Varta – Das wird wichtig!
01.12.20
Rohstoff-Investments: BP, TRIUMPH GOLD, K+S – wer bietet die besten Trading-Chancen?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
79
Triumph Gold vor News zu Bohrergebnissen?