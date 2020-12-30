E2Gold Inc. Completes Oversubscribed Initial Public Offering, With a Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.



TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E2Gold Inc. (TSXV: ETU) (the “Company” or “E2Gold”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an oversubscribed initial public offering (the “Offering”) pursuant to which it has issued (i) an aggregate of 10,961,500 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.20 per Unit; and (ii) an aggregate of 5,421,100 “flow through” units (“FT Units”) at a price of $0.22 per FT Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $3,384,942, with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (“Palisades”), all pursuant to a final prospectus of the Company dated December 21, 2020 (the “Final Prospectus”).

Trading of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) is anticipated to commence at the opening of business on Monday, January 4, 2021. The common shares of the Company will trade under the symbol “ETU”.