 

E2Gold Inc. Completes Oversubscribed Initial Public Offering, With a Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E2Gold Inc. (TSXV: ETU) (the “Company” or “E2Gold”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an oversubscribed initial public offering (the “Offering”) pursuant to which it has issued (i) an aggregate of 10,961,500 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.20 per Unit; and (ii) an aggregate of 5,421,100 “flow through” units (“FT Units”) at a price of $0.22 per FT Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $3,384,942, with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (“Palisades”), all pursuant to a final prospectus of the Company dated December 21, 2020 (the “Final Prospectus”).

Trading of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) is anticipated to commence at the opening of business on Monday, January 4, 2021. The common shares of the Company will trade under the symbol “ETU”.

Beacon Securities Limited (the “Lead Agent”), INFOR Financial Inc., M Partners Inc., and Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively with the Lead Agent, the “Agents”) acted as agents in the Offering, in connection with which they received an aggregate of 1,146,782 compensation options, each such compensation option entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share until December 30, 2022.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a “Unit Warrant”), with each Unit Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.24 until December 30, 2023. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company which qualifies as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole such share purchase warrant, a “FT Warrant”) on a non-flow-through basis, with each FT Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.28 until December 30, 2022.

Use of proceeds from the Offering, including corporate and acquisition costs, will be focused on exploration activities on the Company’s 60 km long Hawkins Gold Project, located in the Sault Ste Marie and Porcupine Mining Divisions, north-central Ontario. The Hawkins Gold Project hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource, the McKinnon Zone, compliant with National Instrument 43-101: 6.2 million tonnes grading 1.65 g/t gold for 328,800 ounces of gold.

