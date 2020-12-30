 

DGAP-DD Global Fashion Group S.A. english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.12.2020, 20:20   


Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2020 / 20:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Christoph Barchewitz
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status2 Co-CEO and member of the management board
b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name4 Global Fashion Group S.A.
b) LEI5 5493001035L29EQRO222
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
