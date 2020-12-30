TriState Capital Closes $105 Million Capital Raise, Issuing Common Equity, Convertible Preferred Stock and Warrants to Funds Managed by Stone Point Capital LLC
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) (“TriState Capital” or the “company”) on Wednesday completed its previously announced plans to raise $105 million in capital, pursuant to its October 10, 2020 definitive investment agreement with funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC (“Stone Point”).
The company issued 2,770,083 shares of TriState Capital common stock to the Stone Point-managed funds for $40 million in the company’s first common equity raise since its 2013 initial public offering. Following the investment, these shares of common stock will represent approximately 8.5% of TriState Capital’s common stock outstanding. Under the definitive investment agreement and consistent with applicable banking regulations, at no time may the Stone Point-managed funds own, control or have the power to vote 10% or more of TriState Capital’s voting securities.
The company also issued 650 shares of a new Series C perpetual non-cumulative convertible non-voting preferred stock, no par value (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), to the Stone Point-managed funds for $65 million. The Series C Preferred Stock will pay a quarterly dividend in cash or additional shares of Series C Preferred Stock at an annualized rate of 6.75% and, after the second anniversary of the closing of the investment, may convert into shares of a future series of non-voting common stock or, when transferred under certain limited circumstances to a holder other than Stone Point, voting common stock, at the price of $13.75 per share. Stone Point will not be entitled to acquire additional shares of TriState Capital’s voting common stock through a conversion of the Series C Preferred Stock. Subject to certain exceptions, the Series C Preferred Stock will be convertible into common stock of the company when transferred to a holder other than Stone Point.
In addition, the company issued warrants to the Stone Point-managed funds that are exercisable for an aggregate of 922,438 shares at an exercise price of $17.50, subject to certain adjustments. The warrants are exercisable for a future series of TriState Capital non-voting common stock or, only in the event of certain transfers to third-party holders, voting common stock. Stone Point will not be entitled to acquire additional shares of TriState Capital’s voting common stock through an exercise of the warrants.
