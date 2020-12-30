Clairvest Generates an IRR of 110% and a 4.7x Multiple of Capital on the Sale of Right Time Heating and Air Conditioning

Right Time is the largest independently owned heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (“HVAC”) contractor in Canada focused on the residential replacement market. Right Time provides preventative maintenance programs, repairs, and replacements of household HVAC units. In November 2018, Clairvest partnered with the two co-founders of Right Time to embark on a new growth chapter. Since partnering with Clairvest in late 2018, Right Time successfully executed upon three add-on acquisitions, enhanced its online customer acquisition strategy, and continued to build out its executive leadership team. The Company now operates out of eleven locations across three provinces in Canada, increasing from seven locations when Clairvest initially invested in Right Time.

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“CVG”), today announced that it and Clairvest Equity Partner V (collectively, “Clairvest”) completed the sale of their shares in Right Time Heating and Air Conditioning (“Right Time” or the “Company”) to Gryphon Investors.

At closing, Clairvest realized sale proceeds equal to approximately C$100 million (C$30 million for CVG), representing a multiple of invested capital of 4.7x and an IRR of 110% on its C$21.3 million investment over the two-year holding period.

“Clairvest has been a tremendous value-add partner to Right Time. They were not only a financial partner, but a partner that helped strategize next steps, assist on negotiating and structuring acquisitions, and support a successful exit strategy,” commented Lauren and Vaughn Goettler, Co-Founders of Right Time.

“I am very proud of our accomplishments to date and the outstanding results that we generated with Clairvest during our partnership. Right Time has emerged as one of the leading HVAC contractors in Canada and we continue to see many opportunities for growth. Our transaction with Gryphon Investors is an important milestone for our business and a start of a new and exciting chapter for Right Time,” added Jeremy Hetherington, Co-Founder of Right Time.

“The outcome of this investment for Clairvest is the result of the exceptional management team and flawless execution on the growth plan. Vaughn and Jeremy both brought entrepreneurial experience and deep industry expertise to help navigate changes and seamlessly integrate acquisitions to achieve best-in-class results,” noted Sebastien Dhonte, Managing Director at Clairvest.

Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $2.4 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 56 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

